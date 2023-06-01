IAF Kiran trainer's aircraft crashes in Karnataka's, pilots eject out safely

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in an open field at Bhogapura village in Chamarajanagar Taluk on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident happened at around 12 pm when the aircraft had a technical glitch in the HAL HJT - 16 Kiran U692 aircraft leading to the crash.

Flight instructor wing commander Tejpal and trainee pilot Bhoomika who were on a routine training sortie ejected safely from the aircraft before it crashed in a vacant land. The pilots landed safely on the ground a few meters away from the aircraft crash.

The villagers who noticed the crash rushed to the spot and helped the pilots who were in shock. The villagers also informed the Chamarajanagar rural police who rushed to the spot and arranged medical treatment for the pilots who suffered minor injuries on their neck and back due to the ejection.

The IAF authorities who rushed to the spot airlifted the pilots to its hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

IAF in its Twitter has stated A Kiran aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamarajanagar while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrews ejected safely. A court of inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Sources said that the IAF authorities have recovered the black box of the aircraft to know the cause of the crash.

Two pilots escaped when a plane crashed near Bhogapura village #Chamarajanagar district on Thursday afternoon. People from nearby villages gather at the site to get glimpse of the accident@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @ShivascribeTNIE @XpressBengaluru @vinodkumart5 pic.twitter.com/OkUvIyTiZr — udayshankar S (@UdayUdayphoto2) June 1, 2023

It was good fortune that the aircraft hit the ground on barren land and not in the nearby village, a villager said, adding it would have been catastrophic if the plane had crashed into the village.

"A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrews ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot along with the fire and emergency services personnel.

As soon as the plane crashed with a loud noise, villagers rushed to the spot and found the mangled aircraft engulfed in flames and billowing smoke.

Besides alerting the local police and the fire brigade, they also rushed to the spot where the two pilots were seen ejecting and coming down with the help of parachutes.

Villagers noticed the two pilots lying on the ground. Quickly, they created a temporary shed for them. Police officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and put up a makeshift tent for the injured pilots.

The district officials in turn informed the IAF authorities in Bengaluru who then rushed to the spot in a special helicopter and airlifted the two injured pilots.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the District Katyayani Devi, one of the pilots sustained injuries in the spine while the other injured her mouth.

"The IAF helicopter has airlifted the two pilots to Bengaluru," she added.

Panchayat Development Officer Rame Gowda said he was in the office when he heard a blast.

"After hearing the sound, I came out and enquired. I got to know that an IAF aircraft had crashed. I rushed to the spot and saw the crashed aircraft in flames. I informed the police and the fire and emergency services department about the incident," Gowda told reporters.

According to the Chief Fire Officer of Mysuru P S Jayaramaiah, a senior fire brigade officer, a man by the name Mahesh Prithvi informed them about the crash at about 12.05 pm and soon various teams were rushed to the spot.

An eyewitness said when they offered assistance to the pilots, they said they have informed the IAF station along with sharing the GPS location of the crash site to them.

Two days ago a Redbird Training Aircraft made an emergency landing in an agriculture field soon after taking off from Sambra airport in Belagavi. The pilots escaped with minor injuries.

(With inputs from PTI)

