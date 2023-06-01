PM Modi lashes out at Congress in Rajasthan rally

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress during a rally organised in Ajmer on Wednesday as a part of the BJP’s ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ on the completion of nine years of the party rule at the Centre.

Addressing the rally, he recounted major achievements of his government and targeted Congress for alleged corruption in pre-2014 years.

“Congress does not discriminate against anyone when it comes to looting. The party loots every citizen of the country the poor, exploited, tribal communities, minorities, women, and the disabled all equally,” he said. “That party receives an 85% commission in development works,” said the PM.

Referring to the statement of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, PM Modi said: “If the Congress government sends 100 paise for the people’s welfare, then 85 paise are used for corruption. The Congress is the party that gets an 85% commission in every scheme.”

The PM emphasised that there has never been a shortage of money for development works in the country. However, he highlighted the importance of utilising the funds sent by the government for development works. According to him, the corrupt system “created by the Congress” during its rule was draining the resources of the country and hindering its development.

The PM also targeted the Opposition, including the Congress, for opposing the inauguration of the new Parliament building. “India has got a new Parliament House, but the Congress has demolished this moment of India’s pride for its selfish ends. The Congress has insulted the hard work of 60,000 workers, as well as the sentiments and aspirations of the country,” said the PM.

He also referred to the Jal Jeevan Mission in his address. He said that till 2014 “there were 18 crore such families, who had no piped water connection. We have provided tap water connections to 9 crore people across the country. Had the Congress government been there, it would have taken 20 more years to complete this work.”

On ‘One Rank One Pension.’ he charged Congress with betrayal. “It is the Congress that has been betraying our ex-servicemen in the name of ‘One Rank One Pension’. The BJP government has not only implemented it but has also given arrears to ex-servicemen,” the PM said.

“What was the situation in the country before 2014? People across the country were on the road against corruption. The Congress government was afraid to even build roads on the borders. Terrorist attacks were frequent.”

He said Congress governments at the Centre were run by remote control. “The Prime Minister had superpowers over it, the Congress government used to be run by remote control. Decisions were not made, and the policies were messed up. The people of Rajasthan too suffered,” he said.

The PM indirectly referred to the tussle between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in the poll-bound state. “In 2014, the country formed a stable government at the Centre. In Rajasthan, five years back you gave a mandate and what has Rajasthan got in return - instability and anarchy,” he said.

