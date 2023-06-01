Home Nation

Protesting wrestlers are changing their demands: WFI chief 

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reiterated that if the charges levelled against him by women wrestlers were proven in the Delhi Police probe, he would hang himself.

Published: 01st June 2023

WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh addressed a press conference on completion of 9 years of Modi government, in Gonda on June 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GONDA: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, on Thursday said the women wrestlers are changing their demands since they started their protest against him, asserting that the charges are already being probed by the Delhi Police.

"Police is probing the matter. Let it complete. Whatever comes in it, I will act accordingly," Singh, who is also the BJP MP, said at a press conference here.

"I request you with folded hands that unnecessary questions should not be asked to me," he told the reporters.

He reiterated that if the charges levelled against him by women wrestlers were proven in the Delhi Police probe, he would hang himself.

The WFI chief claimed that the protesting wrestlers have been changing their demands.

"When the wrestlers sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar on January 18, they had put forward some demands. After some days, the demands were changed. They are changing their demands. I had asked women wrestlers what I did to them and when and where, but there is no concrete statement on this," he said.

Replying to a question, the Kaiserganj MP said, "I have nothing to do with who is saying what against me and reacting to it will not going to be of any help."

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to throw their medals in the Ganga.

However, they relented after khap and farmer leaders sought five days' time to address their grievances.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh.

While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

