Home Nation

Woman stripped and beaten in Gujarat's Dahod, four arrested

The incident took place on May 28, but a video of the shocking incident went viral on social media on Wednesday, following which the arrests were made after widespread public outcry.

Published: 01st June 2023 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

DAHOD: A tribal woman was publicly abused, stripped, and beaten by a group, including her estranged husband, in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said, adding that four accused have been arrested.

The incident took place on May 28, but a video of the shocking incident went viral on social media on Wednesday, following which the arrests were made after widespread public outcry.

According to an official report, the woman's estranged husband, upset with her for living separately from him and their four children for the past 19 months, collaborated with two others to abduct her from Rampura village.

The victim was subsequently taken to Margala village, where the public assault took place, an official from Sukhsar police station said.

Officials revealed that the woman, belonging to a tribal community, had been living with another man in Chanasma in the Mehsana district, where they both earned a living as daily wage labourers.

The man's mother had invited them to a wedding in Rampura village and also extended an invitation to the woman's estranged husband.

Upon arrival, the estranged husband, accompanied by a group of men in a four-wheeler, abducted the woman and her companion and transported them to Margala village.

The matter is still under investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal woman social media Woman stripped and beaten Gujarat's Dahod
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp