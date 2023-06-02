Home Nation

Abhishek Banerjee rally passes through Suvendu citadel

TMC sources said Abhishek’s march as part of his 35-day outreach drive titled Nabo Jowar is politically significant before the panchayat elections scheduled to be held this year.

Published: 02nd June 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Trinamool Congress’s second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee marched on a 20 km stretch, from Chandipur to Nandigram, in the turf of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in East Midnapore where he had defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections. TMC sources said Abhishek’s march as part of his 35-day outreach drive titled Nabo Jowar is politically significant before the panchayat elections scheduled to be held this year.

“The outpour of love for #JanoSanjogYatra, from thousands of you every day, has convinced me that a Jono Jowar has taken over Bengal. People’s growing support assures me that Trinamool Congress is set to outperform itself in the upcoming Panchayat Polls and beyond, tweeted Abhishek TMC’s national general secretary and the chief minister’s nephew.

Amid the scorching heat, thousands of supporters hit the street with Abhishek. “The march delivered a message to Adhikari and her party BJP. Our party is focused at the rural polls with an aim to wash away the saffron camp from the area. This is why the chief minister’s nephew decided to take out a march along the long stretch,” said a senior TMC leader.

