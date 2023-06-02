Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Uma writes to CM on Avantibai development

Former CM and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has written to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding the development of Avantibai Lok in the Shahpur area of tribal-dominated Dindori district, which is the place of martyrdom of 1857 war of freedom’s warrior Lodhi Rajput queen Avantibai. She has also written to the CM for the creation of Lodhi Samaj Welfare Board. Bharti, herself hails from the powerful OBC Lodhi community, which has a strong presence in parts of Bundelkhand, central MP and tribal-dominated Mahakoshal. Recently, Chouhan announced constituting of welfare boards for different caste groups.

Kamal Nath loyalist, an ex-minister, sparks row

Kamal Nath loyalist Congress MLA and former MP minister Sajjan Singh Verma’s detest for some prominent Hindu religious preachers have been heating up. The ex-minister recently courted controversy with his statements about Hindu religious preachers, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and Pradip Mishra. Speaking at a Bhagwat Katha event in his assembly constituency Sonkatch, the scheduled caste politician said that the two religious preachers had opened big shops of religion. Religious preacher of the Bhagwat Katha event in Sonkatch said that he would never return to Sonkatch.

Jyotiraditya's remark ruffles Cong feathers

Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ‘videshi panchi’ remark at a public gathering on home turf Gwalior-Chambal region recently has miffed his old party, the Congress. While addressing the gathering, Scindia had said, “Poll is close, now many videshi panchis (foreign birds) will flap their wings, but don’t be misled by them.” While claiming that the videshi panchis remark was aimed at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, ex-MP minister and senior Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma questioned, “Disrespecting the mother (Sonia Gandhi) in whose lap you’ve played in childhood, is this what Sanatan Dharma has taught you (Scindia)?”

