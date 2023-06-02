Jaishankar meets BRICS counterparts in South Africa

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with South African Foreign Minister Nalendi Pandor on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Cape Town on Thursday. He also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The EAM urged all nations to take resolute measures against terrorism. “Among the key threats to international peace and security is that of terrorism. Nations must take resolute measures against it, including its financing and propaganda,” he said, adding that terrorism must be combated in all its forms and manifestations and never be condoned under any circumstances.

“A warm meeting with Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor of South Africa. Thank her for hosting us in the Indo-Atlantic city of Cape Town. Reviewed the progress of our strategic partnership and agreed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of our ties in a fitting manner. Exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, G20 and UN where we have a tradition of cooperating closely,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Lavrov earlier on Thursday, and discussed issues of bilateral and global interests. “Good to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Cape Town this morning on BRICS FMM sidelines. Our discussions covered bilateral matters, BRICS, G20 and SCO,” Jaishankar.

Jaishankar also met Saudi Arabian FM in Cape Town on the sidelines of the BRICS FM meet. Saudi Arabia is not a member but has expressed interest in joining the grouping. “A productive exchange of views of the global situation and also we look forward to advancing bilateral cooperation through Strategic Partnership Council,” Dr Jaishankar said after meeting, the Saudi FM.

The EAM is expected to meet other foreign ministers too on the sidelines of the meet. Meanwhile, from South Africa, Jaishankar will travel to Namibia for a visit from June 4 to 6. His visit to Namibia will be the first by an external affairs minister of India to the African nation. “During the visit the external affairs minister will call on the top leadership of the country and also meet with other ministers of the government,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

