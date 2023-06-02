Kiosks at heritage sites to resume snacks offerings after a decade

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than a decade after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) closed refreshment stalls operational inside its protected heritage sites, the national watchdog of national monuments has decided to allow setting up of cafeterias or kiosks offering light snacks on the campus of historical buildings across states.

The canteen will only serve packed food, soft drinks, water and tea or coffee at designated points and no cooking of food will be permitted. According to the officials, modalities have been finalised to reintroduce eateries considering the inconvenience being faced by the tourists and heritage enthusiasts during their visits.

Cost of standard articles such as tea, coffee and water bottles has been fixed and no vendor will be allowed to charge more than the maximum retail price. “Running eateries inside the monument was a violation of the rules; some irregularities were also observed. Therefore the decision was taken to close all those units. Now a policy has been framed. Burning of fuels or cool and use of cooking gas will not be allowed in any condition.

Sale of prohibited items and tobacco products such as cigarettes, alcohol beverages, and pan masala will not be permitted. Space to the vendors will be allotted following a thorough tendering process,” said officials, privy to the matter.

Suitable disposal of waste or garbage will be the responsibility of the operator. Last year, the ASI made an exception and allowed the opening of an outlet of the famous ‘Café Delhi Heights’ inside a British-era barrack at 17th century Mughal fort-palace Red Fort in the national capital.

The availability of food and water inside the ASI-protected site was a long pending demand. The members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in 2020, suggested operating a cafeteria at monuments to promote cultural heritage of the country.

The ASI manages and protects 3,691 monuments and 143 of them are ticketed sites. Under the Adarsh Smarak Scheme, the Government has also proposed to provide necessary tourist facilities including washrooms, drinking water and cafeteria at selected sites.

NEW DELHI: More than a decade after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) closed refreshment stalls operational inside its protected heritage sites, the national watchdog of national monuments has decided to allow setting up of cafeterias or kiosks offering light snacks on the campus of historical buildings across states. The canteen will only serve packed food, soft drinks, water and tea or coffee at designated points and no cooking of food will be permitted. According to the officials, modalities have been finalised to reintroduce eateries considering the inconvenience being faced by the tourists and heritage enthusiasts during their visits. Cost of standard articles such as tea, coffee and water bottles has been fixed and no vendor will be allowed to charge more than the maximum retail price. “Running eateries inside the monument was a violation of the rules; some irregularities were also observed. Therefore the decision was taken to close all those units. Now a policy has been framed. Burning of fuels or cool and use of cooking gas will not be allowed in any condition. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sale of prohibited items and tobacco products such as cigarettes, alcohol beverages, and pan masala will not be permitted. Space to the vendors will be allotted following a thorough tendering process,” said officials, privy to the matter. Suitable disposal of waste or garbage will be the responsibility of the operator. Last year, the ASI made an exception and allowed the opening of an outlet of the famous ‘Café Delhi Heights’ inside a British-era barrack at 17th century Mughal fort-palace Red Fort in the national capital. The availability of food and water inside the ASI-protected site was a long pending demand. The members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in 2020, suggested operating a cafeteria at monuments to promote cultural heritage of the country. The ASI manages and protects 3,691 monuments and 143 of them are ticketed sites. Under the Adarsh Smarak Scheme, the Government has also proposed to provide necessary tourist facilities including washrooms, drinking water and cafeteria at selected sites.