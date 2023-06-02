Home Nation

Kiosks at heritage sites to resume snacks offerings after a decade

The canteen will only serve packed food, soft drinks, water and tea or coffee at designated points and no cooking of food will be permitted.

Published: 02nd June 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Qudsia Bagh complex is one of the heritage sites to get focus | Twitter

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  More than a decade after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) closed refreshment stalls operational inside its protected heritage sites, the national watchdog of national monuments has decided to allow setting up of cafeterias or kiosks offering light snacks on the campus of historical buildings across states.

The canteen will only serve packed food, soft drinks, water and tea or coffee at designated points and no cooking of food will be permitted. According to the officials, modalities have been finalised to reintroduce eateries considering the inconvenience being faced by the tourists and heritage enthusiasts during their visits. 

Cost of standard articles such as tea, coffee and water bottles has been fixed and no vendor will be allowed to charge more than the maximum retail price. “Running eateries inside the monument was a violation of the rules; some irregularities were also observed. Therefore the decision was taken to close all those units. Now a policy has been framed. Burning of fuels or cool and use of cooking gas will not be allowed in any condition. 

Sale of prohibited items and tobacco products such as cigarettes, alcohol beverages, and pan masala will not be permitted. Space to the vendors will be allotted following a thorough tendering process,” said officials, privy to the matter.

Suitable disposal of waste or garbage will be the responsibility of the operator. Last year, the ASI made an exception and allowed the opening of an outlet of the famous ‘Café Delhi Heights’ inside a British-era barrack at 17th century Mughal fort-palace Red Fort in the national capital.

The availability of food and water inside the ASI-protected site was a long pending demand. The members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in 2020, suggested operating a cafeteria at monuments to promote cultural heritage of the country.   

The ASI manages and protects 3,691 monuments and 143 of them are ticketed sites. Under the Adarsh Smarak Scheme, the Government has also proposed to provide necessary tourist facilities including washrooms, drinking water and cafeteria at selected sites. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India heritage sites national monuments kiosks
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp