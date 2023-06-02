Home Nation

Punjab CM Mann refuses Z-plus security cover offered by Centre 

This time, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has turned down Centre’s request to take Z plus security cover offered to him by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

Published: 02nd June 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bhagwant MannPunjabCM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Union government are on a collision course again. This time, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has turned down Centre’s request to take Z plus security cover offered to him by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

Earlier, Mann had not attended the NITI Aayog meeting, alleging that the Centre had not released the amount allocated for Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and National Health Mission (NHM).

Sources said that Punjab Police has written to the Home Ministry, refusing to accept the security cover of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for Punjab CM, stating that he is protected by the Punjab Police in the state.

However, CRPF cover can be provided when the CM travels to other parts of the country. Sources said that the state government had requested the centre to include Mann in the list of Z plus category of protectees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann AAP Punjab government Ministry of Home Affairs NITI Aayog meeting National Health Mission RIDF CRPF
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp