Punjab CM Mann refuses Z-plus security cover offered by Centre 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Union government are on a collision course again. This time, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has turned down Centre’s request to take Z plus security cover offered to him by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Earlier, Mann had not attended the NITI Aayog meeting, alleging that the Centre had not released the amount allocated for Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and National Health Mission (NHM).

Sources said that Punjab Police has written to the Home Ministry, refusing to accept the security cover of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for Punjab CM, stating that he is protected by the Punjab Police in the state.

However, CRPF cover can be provided when the CM travels to other parts of the country. Sources said that the state government had requested the centre to include Mann in the list of Z plus category of protectees.

