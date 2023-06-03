140 weapons surrendered in violence-hit Manipur after Amit Shah's appeal

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A day after Union home minister Amit Shah's appeal to surrender arms and ammunition before Manipur police, around 140 weapons were submitted at different places in the violence-hit Manipur

On Thursday, Shah warned of strict action against those who fail to surrender their weapons and announced combing operations to retrieve arms in the state, which has been rocked by ethnic clashes.

In a video shared by ANI, Manipur police displayed the arms and ammunition collected from various places in the state. The surrendered weapons include SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, locally made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher, Manipur police said.

#WATCH | After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal, 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur: Manipur Police pic.twitter.com/LXvPVnA7tl — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said at least 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur. A total of 37,450 people are in 272 relief camps at present, it added.

