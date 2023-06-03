Home Nation

140 weapons surrendered in violence-hit Manipur after Amit Shah's appeal

Amit Shah warned of strict action against those who fail to surrender their weapons and announced combing operations to retrieve arms in the state, which has been rocked by ethnic clashes.

Published: 03rd June 2023

Weapons surrendered at different locations in Manipur after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A day after Union home minister Amit Shah's appeal to surrender arms and ammunition before Manipur police, around 140 weapons were submitted at different places in the violence-hit Manipur 

On Thursday, Shah warned of strict action against those who fail to surrender their weapons and announced combing operations to retrieve arms in the state, which has been rocked by ethnic clashes.

In a video shared by ANI, Manipur police displayed the arms and ammunition collected from various places in the state. The surrendered weapons include SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, locally made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher, Manipur police said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said at least 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur. A total of 37,450 people are in 272 relief camps at present, it added.

