Gujarat: Two-year-old girl falls into borewell; rescue operation underway

The incident occurred around 9 am, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, said Jamnagar taluka development officer NA Sarvaiya.

By PTI

JAMNAGAR: A two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in an agricultural field in Gujarat's Jamnagar district on Saturday following which fire department personnel launched a rescue operation, an official said.

The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as labourers on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing, said Jamnagar taluka development officer NA Sarvaiya.

The incident occurred around 9 am, he said.

"We launched a rescue operation around 11 am involving fire department personnel from Jamnagar. The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and efforts are underway to rescue her," Sarvaiya said.

