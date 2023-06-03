Home Nation

'Love jihad' cases detected in 'large numbers' during probe into missing person complaints: Fadnavis

Love jihad is a term often used by right wing activists to allege that Muslim men were converting Hindu women to Islam after luring them into marriage.

Published: 03rd June 2023 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said "love jihad" cases had been detected in "large numbers" during probe into missing person complaints in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, said the detection rate in missing person complaints was 90 to 95 per cent in the state.

"In some cases, we found that false promises were made or false identity was used, with even married persons trying to mislead women. Cases termed as love jihad have also come forward in large numbers," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

"I had stated earlier that we are mulling to introduce a law on it (love jihad). We are studying various existing laws in this connection," Fadnavis added.

Love jihad is a term often used by right wing activists to allege that Muslim men were converting Hindu women to Islam after luring them into marriage.

Meanwhile, asked about minor children from Bihar being found in a train in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said his department was serious about ending the menace of child trafficking.

"In fact many cases have been exposed in Maharashtra, which has not happened anywhere else. The state is taking every effort to end this menace," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis 'Love jihad' cases missing person complaints
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp