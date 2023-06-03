Home Nation

Mere possession of meat not an offence: Allahabad HC

Mere carrying of meat by any person by itself cannot amount to sale or transport of beef or beef products, unless is shown by cogent and evidence that the substance recovered is beef, says court.

Published: 03rd June 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Court , verdict judgement

Image used for representation.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad high court has held that mere possession of meat is not an offence under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act unless it is shown by cogent and sufficient evidence that the substance recovered is beef.

The High Court, in its May 25 order, which was uploaded recently, had granted bail to an accused booked under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act saying that the prosecution could not produce cogent evidence that the substance recovered from the possession of the accused was beef or beef product.

Accused Ibran was held in March this year in connection with the recovery of 30.5kg of meat from his possession and booked under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan granted bail to Ibran alias ‘Sheru’ of Pilibhit district. The court said in this case, the prosecution had not demonstrated with cogent evidence that the substance recovered was beef or beef product.

“Mere carrying of meat by any person by itself cannot amount to sale or transport of beef or beef products unless is shown by cogent and sufficient evidence that the substance recovered is beef,” stated the court.

While granting the bail, the court (in its order dated May 25) added: “No material has been shown by the state counsel to demonstrate that the applicant has slaughtered or caused to be slaughtered or offered and cause to be offered for slaughter a cow, bull or bullock in any place in Uttar Pradesh.”

“The alleged act cannot be stated to come within the ambit of the UP Cow Slaughter Act. Further, no report of the competent authority or authorized laboratory has been shown to demonstrate that the meat recovered is beef,” observed the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad HC UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp