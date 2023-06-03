Home Nation

More than 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone recovered near IB in Amritsar

The seizure was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police, a BSF spokesperson said.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Security forces on Saturday recovered more than 5 kilograms of heroin that were airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar.

Around 2:50 am, the joint team heard the buzzing of the unmanned aerial vehicle and dropping of the consignment on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar, he said.

During a search of the area, they recovered five packets of heroin from a field. An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, he said.

The recovered consignment weighs around 5.50 kilograms.

