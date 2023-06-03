New Project to end millennium city’s water woes: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Nearly 25% of Gurugram has been experiencing intermittent and low-pressure water supply issues, and several upscale regions of the city are dependent on water tankers for their daily needs.

To address this situation, the govt is launching the Gurugram water supply project, which will start from Kakroi and end at Basai, to be completed by May 2026. The project will provide an uninterrupted drinking water supply to the millennium city and Manesar.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, stated that the Gurugram water supply project is crucial because it will guarantee an uninterrupted supply of better drinking water to Gurugram and Manesar by the year 2050, depending on population size. The Mewat feeder pipeline project has also been planned, and the combined cost of the two projects is estimated to be Rs 2,267 crore.

On Friday, he presided over a meeting with representatives from the Department of Irrigation and Water Resources for the renovation of the Gurugram water supply. The idea of the Mewat feeder pipeline project was also discussed during the meeting along with a presentation.

Khattar said that the Gurugram water supply project worth about Rs 1,517 crore has been prepared keeping in mind the population of Gurugram, Manesar and Bahadurgarh by the year 2050. “At that time these cities would require about 1504 cusecs of water. The Gurugram water supply project will start from Kakroi and end at Basai. About 69-kilometre-long water supply line, totally covered, will be laid in which mild steel pipes will be used,” he added. The project will be completed by May 2026.

He said that the Mewat feeder pipeline project would cost about Rs 750 crore. This project has also been made keeping in mind the population of Mewat by the year 2050. “Through this, about 390 cusecs of water will be required and more than 150 villages will have access to clean drinking water in sufficient quantity,” he said, adding that this project will be completed by March 2027.

Khattar said that the Mewat feeder pipeline project was prepared and approved by the department in February 2023. This project of about 50 kilometre length will start from Jhajjar’s Badli and end at Mewat’s Khor Basai village. A powerhouse will also be constructed on this project. He said that these projects will prove to be a boon for the people of Gurugram, Manesar and Mewat. “Schemes have also been formulated for industries and farmers to use treated water in sufficient quantities for irrigation,” he added.

