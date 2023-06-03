"People were groaning in pain, crying for help": Passengers in Odisha train tragedy recount horror

Sudarsan Maharana By

It was a new lease of life for 18-year-old Mohammad Nisar and 26 other teenagers from Araria district in Bihar who were travelling to Kerala from Shalimar in the ill-fated Coromandel Express that met with a deadly accident in the evening on Friday.

Nisar, his niece and others in the S4 compartment of the train were resting when the fatal incident happened.

"It was like a small earthquake that we felt seconds before the accident. There was a loud noise and before we could react, our coach had overturned," Nisar said.

As Nisar opened his eyes, he found himself lying on the floor. The collision was so strong that everyone fell down on one another.

In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 280 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in #Odisha's Balasore district.

"Soon there were noises of people groaning in pain and crying for help. I broke the window and started rescuing others. Luckily most members of our group had only suffered minor scratches," Nasir said.

Nandu Ravi Das, another passenger from Bihar, said when the train collided, he thought everything had ended. However, he and his family managed to escape with minor injuries after being rescued immediately by their relatives and co-passengers.

Such was the impact of the mishap that the engine of the Coromandel Express climbed over the bogies of the goods train it reportedly rammed from behind.

Many wagons were completely damaged, while their wreckage lay shattered all around.

Nabin Chandra Soren, living in a thatched house right next to the track where the mishap occurred, said it was a horrifying scene that greeted him when he came out of his house on hearing the strong sound of the collision.

"The body of the loco pilot was lying near the boundary of my house. After moving it aside, I along with my wife rushed to the track to rescue others trapped in the bogies," Soren said.

As the rescue operation continued, people from nearby villages gathered at the spot too joined in to help.

As dawn approached, people from West Bengal, Bihar and other parts started reaching the spot and identifying the bodies of their family members and relatives.

"We have joined many rescue operations. But this appeared to be the toughest. Hundreds of our team members have joined but bodies are still being recovered. A huge number of injured passengers were also rescued. In some cases we had to give oxygen support to the victims to save their lives till their rescue," said Gopal Kumar of the NDRF.

Both the East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway gave first aid to those who suffered minor injuries in the mishap at the spot.

