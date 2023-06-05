Centre expected to unveil new National Cooperation Policy in July this year

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The new National Cooperation Policy is expected to be unveiled in July after consulting all the stakeholders, including state governments, central ministries and departments as well as National Cooperatives, the Ministry of Cooperation said on Monday.

The expected time was informed in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah here earlier on Monday.

A 49-member committee headed by former minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday submitted the draft new national cooperation policy, along with key recommendations, to Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who has shared further inputs based on which a revised draft will be prepared.

The Committee members also briefed Shah about the objectives, vision and mission of the draft policy along with key recommendations in various sectors including structural reforms and governance, cooperatives as vibrant economic entities, level playing field for cooperatives, sources of capital and funds, inclusion of priority sections, use of technology, upskilling and training, sustainability and implementation plan.

During the meeting, the Minister of Cooperation gave his guidance on how to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision of 'Sehkaar se Samriddhi' and to strengthen the Cooperative movement at the grassroots level through the new policy.

"As per the guidance received from the Minister of Cooperation, the Committee will prepare a revised draft. The new Cooperation Policy is expected to be unveiled in July 2023 after consulting all the stakeholders including state governments, central ministries and departments, and National Cooperatives," said the Ministry.

The current policy on cooperation was formulated in 2002 and a need was felt to draft a new national policy to deal with the changed economic scenario.

Therefore, a committee was formed on September 2, 2022, to draft a new policy to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sehkaar se Samriddhi'.

The drafting Committee, chaired by Suresh Prabhu, comprises members drawn from all over the country and various stakeholders such as officers of cooperation departments of various state governments, ministries and departments concerned with central government institutions like IRMA, RBI, National federations like IFFCO, NCCF, NAFCARD, NAFCUB, KRIBHCO, NFCSF, NCUI, NAFED, representatives from Cooperative Societies in various sectors, academicians and experts.

The process of forming a new National Cooperation Policy was initiated when the concept was discussed in the conference of state cooperation secretaries held on the 12th and 13th of April 2022 and State Cooperation Ministers held on September 8 and September 9, 2022, which were inaugurated by the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation.

More than 500 suggestions were received from various stakeholders and the general public for the draft policy document. The National level Committee after its formation held more than eight meetings and also consulted various stakeholders to prepare the draft document.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

NEW DELHI: The new National Cooperation Policy is expected to be unveiled in July after consulting all the stakeholders, including state governments, central ministries and departments as well as National Cooperatives, the Ministry of Cooperation said on Monday. The expected time was informed in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah here earlier on Monday. A 49-member committee headed by former minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday submitted the draft new national cooperation policy, along with key recommendations, to Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who has shared further inputs based on which a revised draft will be prepared.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Committee members also briefed Shah about the objectives, vision and mission of the draft policy along with key recommendations in various sectors including structural reforms and governance, cooperatives as vibrant economic entities, level playing field for cooperatives, sources of capital and funds, inclusion of priority sections, use of technology, upskilling and training, sustainability and implementation plan. During the meeting, the Minister of Cooperation gave his guidance on how to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision of 'Sehkaar se Samriddhi' and to strengthen the Cooperative movement at the grassroots level through the new policy. "As per the guidance received from the Minister of Cooperation, the Committee will prepare a revised draft. The new Cooperation Policy is expected to be unveiled in July 2023 after consulting all the stakeholders including state governments, central ministries and departments, and National Cooperatives," said the Ministry. The current policy on cooperation was formulated in 2002 and a need was felt to draft a new national policy to deal with the changed economic scenario. Therefore, a committee was formed on September 2, 2022, to draft a new policy to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sehkaar se Samriddhi'. The drafting Committee, chaired by Suresh Prabhu, comprises members drawn from all over the country and various stakeholders such as officers of cooperation departments of various state governments, ministries and departments concerned with central government institutions like IRMA, RBI, National federations like IFFCO, NCCF, NAFCARD, NAFCUB, KRIBHCO, NFCSF, NCUI, NAFED, representatives from Cooperative Societies in various sectors, academicians and experts. The process of forming a new National Cooperation Policy was initiated when the concept was discussed in the conference of state cooperation secretaries held on the 12th and 13th of April 2022 and State Cooperation Ministers held on September 8 and September 9, 2022, which were inaugurated by the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation. More than 500 suggestions were received from various stakeholders and the general public for the draft policy document. The National level Committee after its formation held more than eight meetings and also consulted various stakeholders to prepare the draft document. (With inputs from PTI and ANI)