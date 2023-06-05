Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF personnel injured after IED planted by Naxalites explodes

While the team was cordoning off the area, the pressure IED exploded, injuring two CRPF personnel.

Published: 05th June 2023 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Improvised Explosive Device

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on Monday injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place at 10.30 am near Tekameta hill under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of the CRPF's 85th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Pusnar camp, located around 400 km from state capital Raipur, an official said.

While the team was cordoning off the area, the pressure IED exploded, injuring two CRPF personnel, he said.

The injured jawans were shifted to the district hospital in Bijapur, the official said, adding they will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

A search operation is underway in the area, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Reserve Police Force Naxalite IED
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp