Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF personnel injured in IED blast

By PTI

RAIPUR: Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on Monday injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place at 10.30 am near Tekameta hill under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of the CRPF's 85th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Pusnar camp, located around 400 km from state capital Raipur, an official said.

While the team was cordoning off the area, the pressure IED exploded, injuring two CRPF personnel, he said.

The injured jawans were shifted to the district hospital in Bijapur, the official said, adding they will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

A search operation is underway in the area, he added.

RAIPUR: Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on Monday injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. The incident took place at 10.30 am near Tekameta hill under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of the CRPF's 85th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Pusnar camp, located around 400 km from state capital Raipur, an official said. While the team was cordoning off the area, the pressure IED exploded, injuring two CRPF personnel, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The injured jawans were shifted to the district hospital in Bijapur, the official said, adding they will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment. A search operation is underway in the area, he added.