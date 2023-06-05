Home Nation

Gigantic gap between global talk and local walk: Congress takes a dig at government on World Environment Day 

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said the government is pushing for a radical loosening of environment and forest laws and regulations.

Published: 05th June 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On World Environment Day, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked the Modi government on Monday, alleging that there is a push for a radical loosening of environment and forest laws, with "more assaults" on the regulations in the offing.

The former environment minister hit out at the government's actions in the environment sector, saying there is a "gigantic gap" between the global talk and local walk.

"Today is World Environment Day and undoubtedly self-styled Paryavaran Premi will give his gyaan. However, the reality is that he is pushing for a radical loosening of environment and forest laws and regulations," Ramesh said in a tweet.

"Environmental approvals have been hugely liberalised. The Standing Committee I chair was deliberately bypassed to bulldoze far-reaching amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. The Forest Rights Act, 2006 has been rendered toothless affecting tribal communities. The National Green Tribunal has been emasculated. Elephant trade has been opened up," he said.

More assaults on regulations are in the pipeline while environmental activism has been intimidated, the Congress leader alleged. "There is a gigantic gap between the global talk and local walk," he said.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Environment day Jairam Ramesh AICC PM Modi BJP
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp