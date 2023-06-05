NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT-Madras bags top position for 5th year in a row; IISc judged best varsity

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras secured the top spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework, 2023 for the fifth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university.

IISc Bengaluru was also ranked second spot in the ‘overall’ category followed by IIT Delhi, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2023 announced Monday.

In the ‘University’ category, IISc Bengaluru also retained the top spot. It is followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)in the second and third place respectively.

Jadavpur University and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have secured fourth and fifth positions respectively.

IISc Bengaluru also was ranked as the best institution for research, followed by IIT Madras. IIT Delhi secured the third position.

Five colleges in Delhi University ranked among the top 10 in India. While Miranda House retained its top position, Hindu College bagged the second spot among the top colleges in India. It is followed by Presidency College, Chennai, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, and St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata.

The other DU colleges, which were placed in the top 10, are Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi, in sixth position, Lady Shri Ram College for Women Delhi in ninth position, and Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 10th position.

Among the top engineering institutions, IIT-Madras retained the top spot for the eighth consecutive year. It is followed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top management institute in India, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

In the category of pharmacy, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad has been ranked first. It is followed by Jamia Hamdard and BITS Pilani.

Last year, there were only four categories– Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions and seven subject domains– Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture, and Dental. This year, NIRF has added one new discipline namely, Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Also, the architecture discipline has been renamed as Architecture and Planning.

The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, was ranked the top law institute in India. National Law University, Delhi secured the second position, while NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad was in the third position.

“We started NIRF with four categories. The aim was to improve the quality of higher education and help students make decisions. With the 8th edition, we now have 12 categories including 8 subject-specific rankings,” said Anil Kumar Nassa, member secretary of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), which prepares NIRF.

“Dr Radhakrishnan committee was set up by the Education Ministry to look into assessment accreditation parameters. Data for all educational institutions will be available at your fingertips. One nation one data underway,” added Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and Chairman of the Executive Committee, NAAC.

