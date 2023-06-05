Punjab cotton sowing area lowest in 10 years

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: This year, the cotton crop was sown on only 1.75 lakh hectares in Punjab against the target of 3 lakh hectares set by the state government. This is the lowest area under cotton crop in the state in last 10 years. While the state has the potential to bring around 8 lakh hectares under cotton crop as it used to have more than 7 lakh hectares under the crop in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In 2013-14, the area under cotton in the state was 4.45 lakh hectares, a record, and this year, it is the lowest ever. Many factors are cited for the reduction in the area for cotton cultivation: First, the time when the crop is sown is between April 1 and May 31, but due to rains this year, the crop could not be sown properly in 25,000 acres.

At least twice the crop was sown but it faced pest attacks. Second, despite officials’ persuasion, the farmers, especially in the Malwa region, did not prefer the cotton crop for fear of crop diseases, said sources. “Most farmers are unaware of the latest damage control methods. Besides, the weather was unfavourable, though some farmers had re-sown the crop amid high input costs,’’ said a farmer.

He said the farmers are opting for paddy due to its high yield and late-sown varieties. Traditionally, the state has had more than 7 lakh hectares under cotton crop in 1988-89, it was 7.58 lakh hectares, in 1989-90 it was 7.33 lakh hectares and in 1991-92, it was 7.19 lakh hectares.

The cotton belt of the state comprises eight districts of the state , Bathinda, Fazilka, Mansa and Muktsar.

Others are Moga, Barnala, Sangrur and Faridkot. This year by May 31, as the sowing season ends, the crop was sown over around 1.75 lakh hectares, which is only 58% of the target of 3 lakh hectares.

While last year, the crop was sown over 2.48 lakh hectares against the target of 4 lakh hectares. “Canal water was made available to farmers on time. This year, the state government had offered a 33% subsidy on Bt Cotton seed, as recommended by Punjab Agricultural University,” said an officer of the Agriculture department. While last year, the farmers got a good price for cotton, the average cotton yield per acre was four to six quintals and the price was between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per quintal.

