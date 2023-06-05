Home Nation

Sakshi Malik denies withdrawal from protest, clarifies she is resuming duty in Railways

Sakshi is resuming duty after the protesting wrestlers including her, Vinesh and Sangeetha Phogat were forcibly evacuated from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on May 28.

Published: 05th June 2023

Wrestlers protest

Wrestlers (from L) Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Wrestler Sakshi Malik has clarified in a tweet that reports of her withdrawing from the ongoing protest are false. The wrestler has also said that she is resuming work in the Railways. 

“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news,” Sakshi tweeted. 

“The meeting started at around 11 PM. It continued till midnight. The wrestlers put forward their demands before Shah who assured them that the probe will be impartial,” a source in the know things told TNIE.

Sakshi is resuming duty after the protesting wrestlers including her, Vinesh and Sangeetha Phogat were forcibly evacuated from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on May 28. The wrestlers had announced they were going to drop their medals in the Ganga, as a gesture to express contempt over the inaction in the issue. They gave a 5-day ultimatum for action against Brij Bushan Singh.  

The wrestlers have been protesting for the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh on allegation of sexual harassment since January this year. They resumed the protest in April after a halt.Singh has maintained the allegations to be false. He is said to address a BJP rally in Uttar Pradesh in June.  

