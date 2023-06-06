1 BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur's Serou

By PTI

IMPHAL: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) died while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Manipur’s Serou area in firing between security forces and a group of insurgents on the intervening night of June 5-6, army officials said.

“One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement.

Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undetaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire

(1/2)

The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army's SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

Further details will follow, it said.

