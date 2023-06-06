Home Nation

1 BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur's Serou

The Army, Assam Rifles, police and CAPFs commenced Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday, said Army officials.

By PTI

IMPHAL: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) died while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Manipur’s Serou area in firing between security forces and a group of insurgents on the intervening night of June 5-6, army officials said.

“One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement.

The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army's SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

Further details will follow, it said.

“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF and Police undertook in areas of Sugnu/Serou in Manipur. Intermittent firing between security forces and a group of insurgents took place throughout the night of June 5-6. Security forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” officials said.

