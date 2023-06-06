Assam-Arunachal border heats up again, 2 die in firing  

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two persons were killed and two others were injured in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Monday when unidentified gunmen fired at them, allegedly from Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred at Panbari near the interstate border when the victims were planting trees and saplings. The deceased were identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi. When reports last came in, the situation in Dhemaji was tense. The locals protested the killings and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

"I strongly condemn the act of violence at the Panbari area of the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji, where one person named Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village of my constituency has been killed, and 3 persons - Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village have been injured,” Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

He updated the death toll in another tweet where he wrote, “Very sad to share that Monitu Gogoi has succumbed to his injuries.” Director General of Police GP Singh said senior police officers were at the site and efforts were on to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police would probe the case and take action against the culprits. “We have not yet been able to demarcate the (interstate) boundary in different areas of Dhemaji district. Some people from the neighbouring state get aggressive over greed for land,” Sarma said. His Arunachal counterpart Pema Khandu said the culprits would not be spared. “It is an unfortunate incident. As soon as I heard it, I called up our local MLA and the DC (Deputy Commissioner) and instructed them to visit the site and talk to people,” Khandu said.

