Kalakshetra faculty member Hari Padman who was arrested for sexual harassment gets bail

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai has granted bail to a suspended faculty member of the Rukmini Devi College for Fine Arts, run by the Kalakshetra Foundation, Hari Padman, who was facing sexual harassment charges.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet granted him bail on June 3 after it was earlier refused by a magistrate court and the principal sessions court.

Padman, who was arrested on April 3 by police following complaints of sexual harassment by students of the institute, had earlier moved the Madras High Court with a plea for bail but it was turned down. However, he withdrew the petition before filing a fresh one.

When the second bail application came up before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Tuesday, Padman's counsel sought to withdraw it, citing a grant of bail by the city court. Subsequently, the judge allowed the taking back of the application.

After the allegations, the foundation constituted a committee headed by a retired judge to go through the issue. Some affected students approached the Madras High Court seeking the framing of a gender-neutral policy to protect them from being sexually harassed.

The court ordered the foundation to frame such a policy and re-constitute the internal complaints committee with representatives of parents and teachers.

