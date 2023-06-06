Home Nation

Kalakshetra faculty member Hari Padman who was arrested for sexual harassment gets bail

Padman was arrested on April 3 by police following complaints of sexual harassment by students of the institute.

Published: 06th June 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hari Padman

Kalakshetra faculty member Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai has granted bail to a suspended faculty member of the Rukmini Devi College for Fine Arts, run by the Kalakshetra Foundation, Hari Padman, who was facing sexual harassment charges.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet granted him bail on June 3 after it was earlier refused by a magistrate court and the principal sessions court. 

Padman, who was arrested on April 3 by police following complaints of sexual harassment by students of the institute, had earlier moved the Madras High Court with a plea for bail but it was turned down. However, he withdrew the petition before filing a fresh one.

ALSO READ | Inquiry committee set up to probe Kalakshetra harassment; arrested faculty member suspended

When the second bail application came up before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Tuesday, Padman's counsel sought to withdraw it, citing a grant of bail by the city court. Subsequently, the judge allowed the taking back of the application. 

After the allegations, the foundation constituted a committee headed by a retired judge to go through the issue. Some affected students approached the Madras High Court seeking the framing of a gender-neutral policy to protect them from being sexually harassed.

The court ordered the foundation to frame such a policy and re-constitute the internal complaints committee with representatives of parents and teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalakshetra Foundation sexual harassment Hari Padman
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp