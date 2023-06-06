Home Nation

Kalakshetra faculty who was arrested for sexual harassment gets bail

The bail was granted to the accused, Hari Padman, by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court after his plea for bail was earlier turned down by the Madras High Court.

Published: 06th June 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hari Padman

Kalakshetra accused Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai has granted bail to assistant professor Hari Padman, a dance teacher employed with the Rukmini Devi College for fine arts run by the Kalakshetra Foundation who was facing sexual harassment charges.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet granted him bail recently after initially being declined bail by a magistrate court and the principal sessions court. 

Hari Padman, who was arrested on April 3 by the Police following complaints of sexual harassment of students of the institute, had earlier moved the Madras High Court with a plea for enlarging him on bail but his plea was turned down. However, he withdrew the petition before filing a fresh one.

ALSO READ | Inquiry committee set up to probe Kalakshetra harassment; arrested faculty member suspended

When the second bail application came up before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Tuesday, his counsel sought to withdraw it citing a grant of bail by the city court. Subsequently, the judge allowed the taking back of the application. 

Following complaints of sexual harassment, Hari Padman was suspended from the institute.

The foundation constituted a committee headed by a retired judge to go into the issues. Certain affected students approached the Madras High Court seeking the framing of a gender-neutral policy for protecting the students from being sexually harassed.

The court ordered the foundation to frame such a policy and re-constitute the internal complaints committee with representatives of parents and teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassmentKalakshetra FoundationHari Padman
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp