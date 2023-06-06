Home Nation

Odisha train accident: CBI begins investigation into Balasore train accident

A 10-member CBI team on Monday visited the Balasore train accident site and began its probe into the triple train crash after the Railway Ministry on Sunday sought a probe by the CBI.

Published: 06th June 2023 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Balasore

Image used for representation. Workers restore railway tracks at the site where the triple-train accident happened on Friday, near Bahanga Bazar railway station in Balasore district.( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR:  The CBI on Tuesday started its investigation into alleged criminal negligence leading to the Balasore train accident which claimed 278 lives after registering an FIR, officials said.

A team of CBI officials, along with forensic experts, which had reached Balasore district on Monday, started the probe immediately after the registration of the FIR at 2.15 PM on Tuesday, they said. The registration of an FIR is the starting point of the CBI investigation because the agency cannot collect any document or material, question witnesses, record statement or conduct searches without it, they said.

The central probe agency was roped in by the Ministry of Railways after a preliminary inquiry flagged tampering with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, and officials suspected "sabotage" behind the Friday accident.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on the request of Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha government and further orders from DoPT (Govt of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the state of Odisha on 2nd June," the CBI spokesperson said.

The agency, which has little expertise in dealing with the functioning of railways, may need the help of rail security and forensic experts to get to the bottom of the case, the officials said.

The CBI took over the FIR registered by the GRP ( Government Railway Police) Cuttack on June 3 under IPC sections 337, 338, 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention), and sections 153 (unlawful and negligent action endangering lives of Railway passengers), 154 and 175 (endangering lives) of the Railways Act.

The FIR stated many deaths were due to injuries caused due to the collision and electrocution after coming in contact with an overhead low-tension line.

The overhead wires snapped as coaches which toppled over in the triple train accident brought down electrical poles, officials said.

According to the procedure, the CBI re-registers the local police case as its own FIR and starts the probe.

It can add or remove a charge from the FIR in its charge sheet filed after its investigation.

Talking to reporters in Odisha on Sunday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said, "We have recommended a CBI probe into the triple train accident."

ALSO READ | Odisha train crash: 40 Coromandel Express passengers may have died of electrocution

The Railway Board Member (Operations and Business Development) wrote to the Centre on June 4 seeking a CBI probe.

The Odisha government gave its consent to the CBI to conduct investigation through a letter on Monday.

It was on Tuesday that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) finally issued the mandatory notification to the CBI giving the government's go-ahead to start the investigation following which the agency swung into action and registered the FIR at 2.15 PM, documents show.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. The accident, one of the worst train tragedies in the country, claimed 278 lives and left more than 1,100 people injured.

Both passenger trains were at high speed, and experts have cited it as one of the main reasons for the high number of casualties.

ALSO READ: Odisha train crash: Mamata raises question over CBI probe into fatal accident

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha train accident Balasore Train Accident CBI Coromandel Express
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp