Odisha train accident: More than 100 bodies still waiting to be claimed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government started the process of identification and handing over of bodies of the deceased to the next of kin, around 100 victims are yet to be identified.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Monday said 176 bodies (91 in Bhubaneswar and 85 in Balasore) have been identified so far and are being handed over for transfer to their destination after due process. “Arrangements for free transportation of the bodies by hearses/dead body carriers till destination have been made to help the bereaved families, who are already under a lot of trauma,” he told media persons.

The chief secretary said arrangements have also been made to collect applications for death certificates and process the same for transportation of bodies within minimum time with the help of Balasore police, hospital authorities and municipality. The death certificates will be sent electronically or via speed post, he said.

The state government has also issued two toll-free numbers - 18003450061/1929 - for those looking for their relatives. “People can call the numbers from anywhere in India for information on the dead and the injured,” Jena said.

Once they arrive in Odisha, government officials will receive them and facilitate the body identification process in an organised manner, the chief secretary said. The Odisha government on Monday revised the injured tally in the accident from 1,175 to 1,207. While 1,207 were admitted to different government and private hospitals in the state, 1,009 have been discharged. Of the remaining 198 under treatment, one patient is in critical care.

The chief secretary said there is no dearth of blood for the treatment of injured persons. People across the state are voluntarily donating blood. Due to cooperation of all, there is no shortage of blood.

Preservation of bodies, however, has emerged as a major challenge. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has received 123 dead bodies and 43 have been handed over to the next of their kin after following necessary protocol and identification.

AIIMS executive director, Ashutosh Biswas said five containers have been procured from Paradip port to store the dead bodies for a longer period. “As no hospital has adequate deep freezers to keep so many bodies, we have brought five containers from Paradip port. We can keep around 30 to 40 bodies in a single container,” he added.

Biswas said at present, AIIMS has 80 dead bodies and the identification process is on. The identification of 15 to 16 bodies has been completed and they will be handed over after completion of necessary formalities, he added.

A DNA testing centre has also been made functional in AIIMS where family members can give samples for DNA testing and matching. The tests would help speedy identification of the victims and ensure genuine relatives get the bodies.

