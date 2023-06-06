Home Nation

Odisha train crash: 40 Coromandel Express passengers may have died of electrocution

The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed 278 lives and injured 1200, were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.

Published: 06th June 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

The accident site from Friday's triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district, where at least 275 people were killed and over 1,100 were injured. (Photo | ANI)

The accident site from Friday's triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district, where at least 275 people were killed and over 1,100 were injured. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Around 40 bodies recovered from the Coromandel Express involved in the triple train crash had no visible injury marks and are believed to have died of electrocution, the GRP said.

An FIR registered at the Government Railway Police station at Balasore indicated that live overhead wires which snapped when the accident occurred, entangled with a few coaches, electrocuting the passengers trapped in them.

Sub-inspector of Police, P Kumar Nayak in his FIR said, "Many passengers succumbed to injuries caused due to the collision and electrocution (after) coming in contact with overhead LT (low tension) line."

The overhead wires snapped as coaches which toppled over during the triple train accident overturned electrical masts, said officials.

WATCH | Odisha train crash: Human error, signal failure might have caused mishap

The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed 278 lives and injured 1200, were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.

The CBI has on Tuesday taken over the Balasore GRP case No.64 registered by Odisha Police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha train crash Electrocution death Triple train crash
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp