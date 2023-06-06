Home Nation

Passengers offloaded at Kolkata airport after man shouts 'bomb in aircraft'

The passengers were brought down from the plane and the aircraft was thoroughly searched by police with sniffer dogs but nothing was found.

Published: 06th June 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb scare

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

KOLKATA: All passengers were brought down from a plane at the NSC Bose International Airport here after a man started shouting before take-off that there was a bomb in the aircraft, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The Qatar Airways flight to London from here via Doha with 541 passengers on board was getting ready for take-off at 3.29 am on Tuesday when one passenger started shouting that there was a bomb in the plane, the sources said.

The airline crew immediately informed the CISF. All the passengers were brought down from the plane and the aircraft was thoroughly searched by police with sniffer dogs but nothing was found, the sources said.

The CISF detained the passenger who shouted bomb in the aircraft and questioned him.

During interrogation, the man said that another passenger on the plane told him that there was a bomb in the plane.

The father of the detained man was called to the Airport police station.

The father showed some medical documents to police which stated that his son was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSC Bose International Airport Bomb Threat Qatar Airways flight
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp