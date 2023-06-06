Woman, daughter died after billboard crashes on their car in Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A woman and her daughter were killed while their driver was injured after a billboard fell on their car outside Ekana Stadium here on Monday, police said.



The accident occurred in the area under Sushant Golf City police station area in the evening, they said.

A billboard fell on the Scorpio vehicle in which Preeti Jaggi (38) and her daughter Angel (15), residents of Indira Nagar colony in Ghazipur police station area, were travelling and crushed it to the ground during a strong storm, confirmed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Amit Kumawat.

Both the woman and her daughter were declared dead upon arrival by the doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

The victims were headed to a mall in the area with their driver Sartaj, 28 when the accident happened, SHO (Sushant Golf City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

Sartaj is injured and has been admitted to hospital. Further legal action is being taken, the SHO said.

