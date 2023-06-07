Home Nation

12-year-old girl raped by three men in UP's Basti dies

By PTI

BASTI (UP): A 12-year-old girl died here allegedly after being raped by three men, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Gaur area on Monday when the girl had gone to buy vegetables.

Three accused, identified as Monu Sahni, Rajan Nishad and Kundan Singh, allegedly took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

When the girl did not return to her home and the family members started searching for her, Sahni informed them that she was lying unconscious near Singh's house.

The girl was taken to hospital, where she died on Monday evening, police said.

Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said that one accused Monu Sahni knew the girl and he was the one who took the girl with him and he was joined by two others in the crime.

All the three accused have been arrested, the SP told PTI.

An FIR in this regard was registered against the three on charges of rape and murder.

The local people earlier staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused, alleging that they were shielded by BJP members.

Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav also raised the matter and tweeted, "The people are crying against rapists but to shield their men, the BJP government has turned deaf. The BJP has become 'aramgaah' (resting place) for rapists."

He also posted an 18-second video in which people were seen protesting against the incident.

