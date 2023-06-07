Home Nation

Centre gives clearance to Delhi minister Atishi for UK visit

While Atishi's lawyer said the clearance was given by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday morning, the counsel for the Centre said it was granted on Tuesday itself.

Published: 07th June 2023 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has given clearance to city Education Minister Atishi to travel to the United Kingdom for an official visit next week.

The counsel for the Centre said the proposal has now been send to the economic affairs department for further approvals, which would also be processed and the petitioner can apply for requisite visa permits.

While Atishi's lawyer said the clearance was given by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday morning, the counsel for the Centre said it was granted on Tuesday itself.

"It was given yesterday. Political clearance was granted. No need for any direction," the lawyer told Justice Chandra Dhari Singh.

The lawyer appearing for the petitioner said she is scheduled to travel to the UK from June 14 to 20.

In her petition, the AAP leader informed that she has been invited in her official capacity by the Cambridge University to speak at a conference on 'India at 100:Towards Becoming a Global Leader' to be held on June 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atishi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp