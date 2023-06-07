Home Nation

Centre removes 40% procurement ceiling to boost production of various pulses in FY24

Department of Consumer Affairs also directed state governments to ensure strict enforcement of stock limits on tur and urad and monitor their prices.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Pulses, ration, food

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to boost domestic pulses production the Central government has removed the procurement ceiling of 40% for tur, urad and masoor pulses.

Before this order, the traders could only buy 40 per cent of crops at the government-declared minimum support price (MSP). 

Currently, the sowing areas in Kharif cropping season have been lagging leading to an increase in anxiety to the government over the country’s food security. The assured procurement of these pulses by the government at remunerative prices will help motivate the farmers to enhance the sowing area for tur, urad and masoor pulses in the upcoming Kharif and Rabi sowing seasons to boost production.

On June 2, the government imposed the stock limit with immediate effect on wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers and importers till the start of the next harvesting season to improve affordability to consumers by preventing hoarding and unscrupulous speculation.

To control the skyrocketing price of tur and urad dal in an election year, traders and stockists were persuaded by the officials to declare the number of pulses. The Department of Consumer Affairs has also asked Central Warehousing Corporation and State Warehousing Corporations to provide the details 
pertaining to tur and urad held in their warehouses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FY24 MSP kharif cropping
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp