Centre removes 40% procurement ceiling to boost production of various pulses in FY24

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to boost domestic pulses production the Central government has removed the procurement ceiling of 40% for tur, urad and masoor pulses.

Before this order, the traders could only buy 40 per cent of crops at the government-declared minimum support price (MSP).

Currently, the sowing areas in Kharif cropping season have been lagging leading to an increase in anxiety to the government over the country’s food security. The assured procurement of these pulses by the government at remunerative prices will help motivate the farmers to enhance the sowing area for tur, urad and masoor pulses in the upcoming Kharif and Rabi sowing seasons to boost production.

On June 2, the government imposed the stock limit with immediate effect on wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers and importers till the start of the next harvesting season to improve affordability to consumers by preventing hoarding and unscrupulous speculation.

To control the skyrocketing price of tur and urad dal in an election year, traders and stockists were persuaded by the officials to declare the number of pulses. The Department of Consumer Affairs has also asked Central Warehousing Corporation and State Warehousing Corporations to provide the details

pertaining to tur and urad held in their warehouses.

NEW DELHI: In order to boost domestic pulses production the Central government has removed the procurement ceiling of 40% for tur, urad and masoor pulses. Before this order, the traders could only buy 40 per cent of crops at the government-declared minimum support price (MSP). Currently, the sowing areas in Kharif cropping season have been lagging leading to an increase in anxiety to the government over the country’s food security. The assured procurement of these pulses by the government at remunerative prices will help motivate the farmers to enhance the sowing area for tur, urad and masoor pulses in the upcoming Kharif and Rabi sowing seasons to boost production.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On June 2, the government imposed the stock limit with immediate effect on wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers and importers till the start of the next harvesting season to improve affordability to consumers by preventing hoarding and unscrupulous speculation. To control the skyrocketing price of tur and urad dal in an election year, traders and stockists were persuaded by the officials to declare the number of pulses. The Department of Consumer Affairs has also asked Central Warehousing Corporation and State Warehousing Corporations to provide the details pertaining to tur and urad held in their warehouses.