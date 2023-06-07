Home Nation

Delhi Police visits WFI chief's UP home, records statements of associates, employees

Published: 07th June 2023 12:30 AM

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has recorded statements of associates of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, officials said on Tuesday.

They also said the girl whose statement was the basis of a case being registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

The officials said police are collecting evidence in connection with the case filed against the BJP MP, and will submit a report in court accordingly.

"A team of Delhi Police visited Gonda and recorded statements of Singh's associates and those working at his house, including his driver. This is being done as part of further investigation to collect evidence and corroborate versions of the witnesses with that of Singh and the complainants in the case," an official said.

"Since the case is very sensitive, we cannot divulge any information regarding it," he added.

The team checked their IDs and noted their addresses while recording the statements, police added.

Over 125 people, including family members and associates from both sides, have been interrogated and their statements were recorded.

Singh has been questioned twice, sources said.

Technical, digital and manual evidence have been collected. As soon as the investigation is concluded, a charge sheet will be filed in court, they added.

The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, whom they have accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

