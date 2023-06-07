Home Nation

Indian-origin scientist Joyeeta Gupta awarded 'Dutch Nobel Prize'

A professor of Environment and Development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam, Gupta will receive 1.5 million euros to spend on scientific research.

Published: 07th June 2023

Joyeeta Gupta

Indian-origin scientist Joyeeta Gupta. (Photo | www.un-ihe.org)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian-origin scientist Joyeeta Gupta has been awarded the Spinoza Prize, the highest distinction in Dutch science which is also sometimes referred to as the 'Dutch Nobel Prize', according to a statement.

The University of Amsterdam statement said she was awarded for her outstanding, pioneering and inspiring scientific work in which she focuses on a just and sustainable world.

Gupta will receive 1.5 million euros to spend on scientific research and activities related to knowledge utilisation.

The official presentation will take place on October 4, it said.

A professor of Environment and Development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam, Gupta is also the co-chair of the Earth Commission.

She plans to use the prize money to work towards implementing the ideas she presented in her inaugural lecture in 2014 --- on sharing the 'eco-space' (environmental utilisation space) globally, according to the statement.

This would require some kind of global environmental constitution.

Such a constitution would aim at protecting environmental conditions in an equitable manner worldwide using constitutional law and would be a fitting way to bring global environmental and developmental issues together, it said.

