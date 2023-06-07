Minor wrestler gives fresh statement, cops question WFI chief’s staff in UP

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The minor wrestler on whose statement a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was recorded against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has recorded a fresh statement before the Magistrate, a senior Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The official refused to share any details about the change in the statement terming it a very “sensitive” case.

Some reports claimed that the minor wrestler had withdrawn her complaint and recorded a fresh statement. However, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, while speaking to a news channel, said that he had spoken to the father of the minor girl and that he was told that they have not withdrawn any complaint.

“On the one side, there are these ‘sources’ and on the other, you have the girl’s father saying he has not withdrawn the complaint. It is now for the country to decide whom they should trust, the girl’s father, who has rubbished such allegations, or the so-called sources,” Wrestler Bajrang Punia said.

Punia also touched upon the wrestlers’ late-night “discreet meeting” with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “We met him and told him everything. He has assured us of action. But I would say that we won’t end this fight against Brij Bhushan Singh just based on mere assurance. We did that in January but won’t do it now,” Punia said.

He said that the protesting wrestlers will in a few days take a call on the future course of action. “But we won’t back down,” said Punia.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday recorded statements of associates of WFI chief Singh and those working at his residence in UP’s Gonda as part of investigations into sexual harassment allegations against him.

“This is being done as part of a further investigation involving collecting evidence and corroborating versions of witnesses with that of Singh and the complainants,” said an official.

Technical, digital and manual evidence has been collected. As soon as the investigation is concluded, a charge sheet will be filed in court, the official added.

The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, whom they have accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

