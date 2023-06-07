NEET-UG results to be announced next week: UGC Chairman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of NEET-UG by next week, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said Wednesday.

The NTA is learnt to have assured the parliamentary committee on Education that the NEET-UG examination results will be announced next week.

“It will be done. NTA is working on it,” said Kumar when asked whether the NTA will be able to announce the results by next week.

The parliamentary committee which met and discussed various issues with the union education ministry officials and heads of various regulators had taken up the medical entrance exam results.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 was held on May 7. However, the exams were deferred in Manipur, keeping the law and order situation in mind. NTA had also given the aspirants the opportunity to take the exam from 10 cities, including Delhi.

The exam in Manipur was held on June 6. Over 8,000 candidates from Manipur appeared for the NEET UG exam, officials said.

According to officials, the May 7 exam saw 97.7 per cent attendance.

Officials said that the NEET UG results will be available for download at the official NEET website -neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has released the OMR response sheets and provisional answer key for the candidates who appeared for the exam in other parts of the country.

Along with NEET results, NTA will announce the names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.

NTA will mention subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards.

