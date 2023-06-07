Home Nation

Prominent citizens support Delhi University's decision to include Savarkar in syllabus

"It is unfortunate that till the current inclusion of Savarkar in the Delhi University syllabus, universities under Congress-Leftist influence intentionally suppressed his contribution," they said.

Published: 07th June 2023

Savarkar

RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of former judges, bureaucrats, diplomats and generals on Wednesday came out in support of Delhi University's decision to include V D Savarkar in its political science syllabus, contending that it was required for a fair narration of the history of India's national movement.

In a statement, the group also supported the varsity's decision to drop poet Mohammad Iqbal from the syllabus, arguing that his writings were associated with the idea of a separate Muslim nation, which led to the "tragedy of India's partition".

"Grave injustice was done to many historical personalities who laid down their lives for this country to help India break free from the clutches of British imperialism," said a statement, issued by 123 prominent personalities that include former Foreign Secretary Shashank, former High Court judges S N Dhingra, M C Garg and R S Rathore, among others.

"It is particularly unfortunate that till the current inclusion of Savarkar's contribution and philosophy in the Delhi University syllabus, universities under Congress-Leftist influence intentionally suppressed his contribution and ideas for our great motherland," the statement said.

It noted that Savarkar was called "The Father of Hindutva" for his enunciation of 'Hindutva' ideology in his remarkable piece of literature "Hindutva: Who is a Hindu".

"He propagated 'Hindutva' as a geopolitical concept, unifying diverse communities under a shared cultural and civilizational identity," the statement said.

It said Savarkar simultaneously championed Dalit rights and worked ardently towards caste eradication and promoting social equality, and his vision of India as one nation was central to the ideology of "Akhand Bharat".

"Savarkar's views on freedom, social reform, and national unity make him an enduring figure in Indian history.

By studying Savarkar's political ideologies, students will gain insight into the factors that shaped India's nationalist movement and its subsequent trajectory," the statement said.

It described poet Iqbal, who had penned the song "Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara", as a "divisive figure" who sowed the seeds of secession in the country.

"As President of the then Punjab Muslim League, he (Iqbal) championed the cause of a separate Muslim nation. Iqbal who wrote 'Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara' goes on to talk about Islamic Khilafat, recommended Islamic Ummah and changed 'Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara' to 'Chino-o-Arab Hamara, Hindostan Hamara, Muslim Hai Hum, Watan hai Saara Jahan Hamara'," the statement said.

"Iqbal became radicalised and as the President of the Muslim League, his ideas ran counter to democracy and Indian secularism. Many of Iqbal's writings have been associated with the idea of a separate Muslim nation, ultimately leading to the tragedy of India's partition," it said.

"This concept of the Two-Nation Theory played a significant role in the partition of India, resulting in the trauma and suffering of millions of displaced in India's East and West," the statement said.

India Matters

