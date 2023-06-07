Home Nation

Satisfactory that probe against Brij Bhushan Singh has begun: Pawar

The government has invited wrestlers protesting against Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published: 07th June 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it is a matter of satisfaction that an inquiry has begun against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India chief who is facing sexual harassment allegations from some women wrestlers.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said the protesting wrestlers want Singh's arrest, while the government says it will conduct a probe first and then take a decision.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that the probe has begun," he added.

The wrestlers have been agitating against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing them. The BJP leader has denied the charges.

The government has invited wrestlers protesting against Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues."

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

They also said a minor complainant, whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

ALSO READ: Minor wrestler gives fresh statement, cops question WFI chief’s staff in UP

Meanwhile, asked about reports of some NCP leaders planning to join Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Pawar said, "It is not a matter of worry for us."

On BRS trying to make inroads into Maharashtra, the NCP president said, "The coming of BRS cannot be ignored. We will see what they can do in Maharashtra."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh BJP sexual harrasment
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp