Home Nation

Air India flight carrying stranded passengers, crew members from Russia lands at San Francisco

The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on June 8 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on June 8 2 (local time), said an official.

Published: 08th June 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Air India aircraft after it landed at the Sokol Airport in Magadan, Russia following a technical snag. The Air India plane, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members. (Photo | PTI)

Air India aircraft after it landed at the Sokol Airport in Magadan, Russia following a technical snag. The Air India plane, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

 An Air India flight carrying over 200 passengers stranded at Magadan in far east Russia since Tuesday, after the original aircraft had to be diverted there following a technical glitch, landed safely at San Francisco on Thursday.

"All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support," Air India said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Air India had sent a ferry flight to Magadan, in Russia to fly 216 stranded passengers and 16 crew members onward to their original destination -- San Francisco.

"Flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 0007 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time)," the carrier said.

ALSO READ: Air India passengers stranded in Russia's Magadan wait for replacement aircraft

"Air India thanks government agencies, regulatory authorities, our staff and partners involved in supporting our endeavour to bring our passengers to SFO as soon as possible and in providing them care while they waited in Magadan, Russia," the carrier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Emergency Landing RUSSIA engine glitch
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp