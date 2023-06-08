Home Nation

Air India flight departs for San Francisco after making emergency landing in Russia: Official

The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on June 8 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on June 8 2 (local time), said an official.

Published: 08th June 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 12:32 PM

Air India aircraft after it landed at the Sokol Airport in Magadan, Russia following a technical snag. The Air India plane, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco, which made an emergency landing in Russia's remote town of Magadan after it developed an engine glitch, on Thursday took off for its destination with all the 232 passengers that were on board, according to an official.

Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement.

The Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, landed safely.

Flight AI173 was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday due to an engine glitch in the Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft.

On Thursday, a senior official of Air India said that Flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew.

The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on June 8 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on June 8 2 (local time), he said.

Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

The team at SFO is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases.

