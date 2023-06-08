Cabinet announces hike in MSP for kharif crops in 5% to 10% range

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after lifting the procurement cap for pulses under the price support scheme to encourage farmers to boost production, the centre on Wednesday announced a 5.3% to 10.35% hike in minimum support prices (MSP) of all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24, with moong seeing the highest increase and urad the lowest.

A decision of this effect was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA); the meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCEA approved the hike as recommended by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

The latest move is to provide better remuneration to farmers and motivate them to diversify crops.

For primary food crops such as paddy, the new MSP stands at Rs 2,183 per quintal, an increase of Rs 143 from the previous year.

The MSP of moong (green gram) has been increased by Rs 803 to Rs 8,558 and that of sesame by Rs 805 to Rs 8,635.

The MSP for maize has been raised by 6.5% to Rs 2,090 a quintal, pigeon peas by 6% to Rs 7,000, black gram by 5% to Rs 6,950, soybean by 7% to Rs 4,600, and groundnut by 9% to 6,377.

However, MSP data over the past nine years (2014-2023) show the rate of hike by the NDA regime was lower than that of the previous nine years (2004-2013) under the UPA government.

