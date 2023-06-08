CJI Chandrachud says citizenry has vital role to play in protection of human rights

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Courts are not the only recourse for the protection of human rights and the citizenry has a very vital role to play in safeguarding them, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has said.

Speaking at the University of Edinburgh's Law School on the topic "Global Change and the Legal Profession, Past and Future: Perspectives from India", Chandrachud said for a truly rights-alert or a rights-vibrant society, there has to be continuous engagement between the courts, citizens and civil society organisations.

"Citizenry have a very vital role to play in the protection of rights. It would be overstating the point, in my mind I would postulate, to say that courts are the only source of recourse for protection of these rights," Chandrachud said.

The CJI said there is a more dialogic role that is being played by courts which emerges during the course of dialogues with the court.

NEW DELHI: Courts are not the only recourse for the protection of human rights and the citizenry has a very vital role to play in safeguarding them, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has said. Speaking at the University of Edinburgh's Law School on the topic "Global Change and the Legal Profession, Past and Future: Perspectives from India", Chandrachud said for a truly rights-alert or a rights-vibrant society, there has to be continuous engagement between the courts, citizens and civil society organisations. "Citizenry have a very vital role to play in the protection of rights. It would be overstating the point, in my mind I would postulate, to say that courts are the only source of recourse for protection of these rights," Chandrachud said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CJI said there is a more dialogic role that is being played by courts which emerges during the course of dialogues with the court.