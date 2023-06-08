Cops launch manhunt for gang that vandalised camp in Arunachal tiger reserve

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Police in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh launched a manhunt for 10 persons, including seven women, who were allegedly part of a group that destroyed a newly-constructed camp of the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve.

The 10 named in the FIR were Atasa Yobin, Misangi Yobin, Makusa Yobin, Atali Yobin, Lisicha Yobin, Achimay Yobin, Chumathi Yobin, Ngwazosa Yobin, Simi Yobin and Yelidu Yobin.

IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief), 392 (robbery), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were slapped against them.

According to the FIR, 100-150 men and women, led by Atasa Yobin of Gandhigram, had swooped down on the Burma Nallah camp of the forest department, located at the 40th Mile area along the Miao-Vijaynagar Road, in the wee hours of June 5 and ransacked it.

They first disconnected the WT set and snatched the mobile phones of the forest personnel. Later, they destroyed other properties, including a watch tower.

“The group threatened the staff with dire consequences if they do not vacate the premises immediately. Subsequently, the staff fled the place fearing for their lives,” the FIR reads.

It was alleged in the complaint that Ngwazosa Yobin had masterminded the attack which was planned at a meeting held in Gandhigram on June 4 under his leadership.

Official sources said the accused persons had gone underground to evade arrest but the police would take all measures to track them down.

The authorities said the park’s boundary stretches up to the 77th Mile area along the Miao-Vijaynagar Road. However, the Yobin settlers claimed areas from the 40th Mile belonged to them ancestrally. Last year, the authorities evicted encroachers from the 40th Mile area leading to the conflict.

