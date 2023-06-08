Lashkar threatens Srinagar school principal on ‘dress code’

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The ban imposed by a school in Srinagar on girl students wearing Abaya (a cloak worn over clothes by Muslim women) has sparked outrage in Kashmir, with the students protesting the diktat and vowing not to give up wearing Abaya. Students of 11th and 12th classes of Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School, Rainawari in Srinagar alleged that the principal has imposed a ban on wearing of Abaya in school.

Later, the school principal apologized. Meanwhile, militants issued a terror threat. In an online post on the blacklisted blog kashmirfight.com, which is being run by militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), militants warned of targeting the principal of the school. In the post, militants issued threats to two school principals in Srinagar, including the principal of Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School.

“We were told yesterday by school authorities that you should come to school without wearing Abaya and if you wear Abaya, you won’t be allowed entry into school premises. The school management told us that since you are wearing Abaya, other students are also getting influenced and they too want to wear it. It seems the management thinks wearing Abaya is wrong and they will allow us entry into school if we wear jeans pants,” said a protesting girl student.

“They are telling us that if you want to wear an Abaya, you should have joined Madrasa. The principal is telling us that if you want to be part of the society, you should stop wearing the Abaya,” she alleged.

“We will not give up Abaya. It is important for a Muslim woman to wear an Abaya,” said another protesting student. “We are being discriminated against for wearing Abaya.”

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti slamming the ban said, “J&K has become a laboratory for BJP’s plans of changing Gandhi’s India into Godse’s India. All experiments begin from here. It started off in Karnataka and has reached Kashmir. This is unacceptable.” NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said wearing a Hijab should be a personal choice.”

Muslim Groups demand Ban on ‘Ajmer 92’

Jaipur: After ‘Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’, a fresh controversy has erupted in Rajasthan over the film — ‘Ajmer 92’. The film, set to release just before the assembly elections is related to a 1992 sex scandal in Ajmer, when incidents of rape and blackmail of more than 100 girls had come to light. However, several Muslim organisations, including officials of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee, have demanded a ban on the release of this film. The film is set to release on July 14.

tweeted.

SRINAGAR: The ban imposed by a school in Srinagar on girl students wearing Abaya (a cloak worn over clothes by Muslim women) has sparked outrage in Kashmir, with the students protesting the diktat and vowing not to give up wearing Abaya. Students of 11th and 12th classes of Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School, Rainawari in Srinagar alleged that the principal has imposed a ban on wearing of Abaya in school. Later, the school principal apologized. Meanwhile, militants issued a terror threat. In an online post on the blacklisted blog kashmirfight.com, which is being run by militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), militants warned of targeting the principal of the school. In the post, militants issued threats to two school principals in Srinagar, including the principal of Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School. “We were told yesterday by school authorities that you should come to school without wearing Abaya and if you wear Abaya, you won’t be allowed entry into school premises. The school management told us that since you are wearing Abaya, other students are also getting influenced and they too want to wear it. It seems the management thinks wearing Abaya is wrong and they will allow us entry into school if we wear jeans pants,” said a protesting girl student.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “They are telling us that if you want to wear an Abaya, you should have joined Madrasa. The principal is telling us that if you want to be part of the society, you should stop wearing the Abaya,” she alleged. “We will not give up Abaya. It is important for a Muslim woman to wear an Abaya,” said another protesting student. “We are being discriminated against for wearing Abaya.” Former CM Mehbooba Mufti slamming the ban said, “J&K has become a laboratory for BJP’s plans of changing Gandhi’s India into Godse’s India. All experiments begin from here. It started off in Karnataka and has reached Kashmir. This is unacceptable.” NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said wearing a Hijab should be a personal choice.” Muslim Groups demand Ban on ‘Ajmer 92’ Jaipur: After ‘Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’, a fresh controversy has erupted in Rajasthan over the film — ‘Ajmer 92’. The film, set to release just before the assembly elections is related to a 1992 sex scandal in Ajmer, when incidents of rape and blackmail of more than 100 girls had come to light. However, several Muslim organisations, including officials of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee, have demanded a ban on the release of this film. The film is set to release on July 14. tweeted.