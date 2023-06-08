Home Nation

Lashkar threatens Srinagar school principal on ‘dress code’

Later, the school principal apologized. Meanwhile, militants issued a terror threat.

Published: 08th June 2023 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab Ban

Representational image of women participating in the protest against Hijab ban. (File photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The ban imposed by a school in Srinagar on girl students wearing Abaya (a cloak worn over clothes by Muslim women) has sparked outrage in Kashmir, with the students protesting the diktat and vowing not to give up wearing Abaya. Students of 11th and 12th classes of Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School, Rainawari in Srinagar alleged that the principal has imposed a ban on wearing of Abaya in school.

Later, the school principal apologized. Meanwhile, militants issued a terror threat. In an online post on the blacklisted blog kashmirfight.com, which is being run by militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF),  militants warned of targeting the principal of the school. In the post, militants issued threats to two school principals in Srinagar, including the principal of Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School.

“We were told yesterday by school authorities that you should come to school without wearing Abaya and if you wear Abaya, you won’t be allowed entry into school premises. The school management told us that since you are wearing Abaya, other students are also getting influenced and they too want to wear it.  It seems the management thinks wearing Abaya is wrong and they will allow us entry into school if we wear jeans pants,” said a protesting girl student.

“They are telling us that if you want to wear an Abaya, you should have joined Madrasa. The principal is telling us that if you want to be part of the society, you should stop wearing the Abaya,” she alleged.
“We will not give up Abaya. It is important for a Muslim woman to wear an Abaya,” said another protesting student.  “We are being discriminated against for wearing Abaya.”

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti slamming the ban said, “J&K has become a laboratory for BJP’s plans of changing Gandhi’s India into Godse’s India. All experiments begin from here. It started off in Karnataka and has reached Kashmir. This is unacceptable.” NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said wearing a Hijab should be a personal choice.”

Muslim Groups demand Ban on ‘Ajmer 92’
Jaipur: After ‘Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’, a fresh controversy has erupted in Rajasthan over the film — ‘Ajmer 92’. The film, set to release just before the assembly elections is related to a 1992 sex scandal in Ajmer, when incidents of rape and blackmail of more than 100 girls had come to light. However, several Muslim organisations, including officials of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee, have demanded a ban on the release of this film. The film is set to release on July 14.

tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
srinagar Protest Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School Abaya Ajmer 92
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp