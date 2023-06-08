Home Nation

Lucknow Court shootout: Assailant was offered  Rs. 20 lakhs for killing Sanjeev Jeeva

Yadav, who had fired 7-9 rounds of the bullet was nabbed immediately after the incident. 

Published: 08th June 2023 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva. ( Photo|ANI )

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva. (Photo | ANI Twitter )

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The preliminary probe conducted by the Lucknow police into the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva on Lucknow district court premises on Wednesday revealed that assailant Vijay Yadav, 24, was offered a contract of Rs 20 lakh to kill Sanjeev Jeeva. Yadav, who had fired 7-9 rounds of the bullet was nabbed immediately after the incident. 

As per the police, the suspect used a Czech-manufactured Magnum Alfa revolver with a .357 bore, which was recovered by the police used from the crime scene. According to the post-mortem report, eight bullet injuries were spotted on the body of Sanjeev Jeeva. While six bullets had penetrated the main body – torso-- and had made the exit from the other side. Two bullets had hit each hand. The autopsy report said that all the bullets entered the body of the victim from the left side of the back. 

Police sources claimed that Vijay, a resident of Kerakat in Jaunpur, had come in search of a job during which he had possibly met the person who offered him the contract to kill Sanjeev Jeeva. Sources added that they are waiting for him to regain consciousness to confirm this.

However, Vijay did not reveal the name of the person on the pretext of not remembering it. Vijay Yadav has two prior criminal records, one registered against him under POCSO Act for allegedly raping a minor in Azamgarh in 2016 and had spent six months in
jail as well. The case was closed two months ago with mutual consent. He was booked again for violating Covid norms in Jaunpur in 2021. His younger brother, Satyam Yadav, a class 11 student, claimed that Vijay used to lead a
very reclusive life.

Drawing an uncanny similarity with the shooters of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody, Yadav is also a loner and has not interacted with his family members in the recent past. 

ALSO READ | Man dressed as lawyer shoots gangster dead at Lucknow court

His mobile phone was switched off for the past several days, his younger brother claimed. As per Vijay’s brother, he had lost interest in his studies after passing class 10. In 2021, he left for Maharashtra to work in a pipe company. 

“He hardly calls up to talk to us. Our mother Nirmala Devi cries a lot to talk to him but he hardly bothers,” said the younger brother.
Sources said Vijay started working in Lucknow this year at a pipe company.

 “Our last interaction had taken place on May 11, and after that, his phone had been switched off,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 18-month-old girl Lado who had sustained the bullet injury and had got one of her lungs punctured in the firing was stated to be stable and out of danger after the last night's surgery. She is still in ICU but out of danger, said the police
sources. 

Neelam, the mother of the girl, was also injured as the bullet had passed whisking past her fingers.  UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the injured including two constables as well, at Lucknow Trauma Centre. 

The lawyers of the Lucknow Bar Association struck the work on Thursday in protest against the police slackness due to which, as per their claim, such a crime took place on court premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LucknowSanjeev Jeevacourt shootout
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp