Home Nation

PM Modi speaks with Saudi Crown Prince; thanks him for support during Sudan evacuation

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and said he looks forward to his visit to India, the statement said.

Published: 08th June 2023 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and thanked him for his country's "excellent support" during the evacuation of Indians from Sudan in April, while also conveying best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

During the telephonic conversation, the leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Modi thanked Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia's "excellent support" during the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah in April 2023, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and said he looks forward to his visit to India, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it said.

India had set up a transit facility at Jeddah in April to evacuate Indians from strife-torn Sudan.

Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India took the evacuees from Sudan to Jeddah from where they returned home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ModiMohammed bin SalmanIndia Saudi tiesSudan evacuation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp