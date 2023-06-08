RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc

- RBI Monetary Policy Committee decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc: Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- Indian economy and financial sector stand strong and resilient amidst unprecedented global headwinds says, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- MPC decides to remain focussed on withdrawal of accommodation of policy stance
- Close and continued vigil on evolving inflation is absolutely necessary
- Pace of global economic activity to decelerate due to geopolitical situation.
- MPC will continue to take policy actions promptly and appropriately to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored.
- Headline inflation is above the target of 4 per cent and expected to remain so during rest of the year.
- Domestic demand condition remains supportive of growth; rural demand on revival path.
- Forex reserves are at comfortable levels.
- GDP growth in Q1 this fiscal year expected at 8 pc.
- RBI retains growth projection at 6.5 pc for FY'24, expects 8 pc growth in Q1, 6.5 pc in Q2, 6 pc in Q3 and 5.7 pc in Q4.
- RBI lowers retial inflation projection to 5.1 pc during FY'24 from earlier estimate of 5.2 pc.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
IPL: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha fire Gujarat Titans to 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants
Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to two accused; AAP demands BJP's apology
'Wait for probe report...If guilty, you can beat me to death': WFI chief tells farmers, khap leaders
Modiji, please tell Karnataka people which engine got how much out of 40 per cent commission: Rahul
Not Rs 45 crore, but Rs 171 crore spent on Kejriwal's 'palace', alleges Congress